Fun day with kids with special needs

Fri, Aug 20, 2021 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

We invite you to a wonderful volunteering activity. As part of our activity, we will join a sporting fun day for children with special needs run by AKIM, which will be held in a closed space. We hope that with your help we can give these children a super enjoyable experience during this boring summer vacation!

Be aware: this activity is only for Covid-19 “green pass” holders (vaccinated / recovered).

Be aware: since this is an activity involving children, the details of the male participants will be sent to AKIM before the activity.

Then as is our motto, we will head out to a fun gathering. Your ticket confirms both the volunteering and social aspect.

Your arrival to the volunteering activity is independent. Therefore, if you are coming by car, we would appreciate if you could update us so we can help other volunteers arrive.

Be aware that the participants must bring masks according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

***Spots are limited due to space limitations, so pre-registration in advance is necessary***

***The volunteering activities are aimed for volunteers 18-35 years of age***

