Future of Energy: Energy Subsidy Reforms and Green Recovery in MENA

Starts on Sun, Jan 10, 2021, 12 noon Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Join Shamsina and infrastructure experts as we discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by energy subsidy reductions in MENA.

Shamsina is pleased to welcome experts from the UN, World Bank, and Cairo University to discuss current reductions in energy subsidies in the Middle East, and the challenges and opportunities they present.

Please submit any questions you have for the panelists here.

The Zoom link will be sent to registered participants ahead of the event.

Have questions? Contact us at team@shamsinasolar.com.