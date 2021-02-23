‘Generation Share’: Changemakers Digital World Tour: Focus on Morocco

Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 7 to 8:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join us for the Generation Share World Changemakers Digital Launch Tour: Focus on Morocco, an online event worth sharing, bringing together changemakers and communities from across the world to connect and celebrate Morocco’s social changemakers and create a global Map of Hope.

This participatory event will be hosted by co-creators of Generation Share, international speaker and changemaker Benita Matofska and photographer with purpose Sophie Sheinwald. You’ll hear about the game-changing book that showcases the inspiring stories of changemakers worldwide and meet some of the pioneers in Morocco who are transforming lives. Our panel of pioneers chaired by Yossef Ben-Meir of the High Atlas Foundation will bring stories of hope from the frontline. From Amina El Hajjami, with the House of Life Project and Imagine, a women’s empowerment initiative, to Leila Lebbar with her ukulele, founder of Crescendo Music who teaches, entertains and inspires the next generation,. We’ll be inspired by Mouhcine Camel, the innovator behind the popular English Street Class, transforming lives through language skills, Larbi Arbaoui of the brilliant Moroccan Library Project, plus travel writer and changemaker Lucas Peters of Journey Beyond Travel. You’ll have the chance to connect with other changemakers, put your project on the global Map of Hope and join the Generation Share Changemaker movement. This inspiring event is just the beacon of hope we need for 2021, demonstrating that to change the world, we need to change the narrative. You’ll discover how during times of crisis changemakers are building back better and leveraging the power of sharing to change lives and you’ll have the chance to make a difference.

All attendees will also receive an exclusive 50% discount code for Generation Share, the book that was voted ‘best isolation read for a positive future’ by Forbes. Each copy is made from 100% waste materials, helps to feed and educate a girl in the slums in Mumbai and plants a tree, sharing the love with each purchase.

About the book: Generation Share takes readers on a journey around the globe to meet the people who are changing and saving lives by building a Sharing Economy. Through stunning photography, social commentary and interviews with 200 change-makers, Generation Share showcases extraordinary stories demonstrating the power of Sharing. From the woman transforming the lives of slum girls in India, to the UK entrepreneur who has started a food sharing revolution; you’ll discover the creators of a lifesaving human milk bank, a trust cafe and a fashion library who are changing the world. A collaboration between speaker, change-maker and global Sharing Economy expert Benita Matofska and photographer Sophie Sheinwald, Generation Share brings to life the phenomenon causing the most significant shift in society since the Industrial Revolution. Printed sustainably from waste materials and compostable, each copy of Generation Share sold will help educate a slum-based girl in India (one of the featured Generation Share projects, Aarti Naik’s Sakhi School for Girls) and plant a tree, helping to share the love and inspire more sharing with every purchase.

About the authors:Benita Matofska is a world-leading speaker and change-maker. She helps businesses and organisations to change lives. She is a global Sharing Economy expert and the founder of The People Who Share a charity and social enterprise that helps people discover the power of Sharing to transform lives. She is also the creator of Global Sharing Week the largest annual celebration of resource Sharing. Based on a decade of research, Benita uses social innovation techniques and global intelligence to inspire transformation for businesses, people and planet. @benitamatofska

Sophie Sheinwald is an award-winning visual storyteller who specialises in photography with purpose. Drawing on her background in fine arts, visual studies and community art, she combines her ability to connect with her passion to help people and businesses create meaningful, mission-driven brands.@sophie_snap

