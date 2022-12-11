Donate
Genocide/Ecocide: Culture, Public Debate, Language
Mideast Streets
Genocide
Holocaust

The Media Line Staff
12/12/2022

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 14:00 - 16:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Bringing together scholars from Europe, North America, and Israel, this workshop will from a variety of perspectives consider the intersections between Holocaust memory and rising environmental awareness found across culture, public debate, and linguistic development. The workshop presentations will cover ecocritical readings of the Holocaust’s cultural representations, as well as critical analyses of environmental discourses which mobilise Holocaust rhetoric. Areas where Holocaust commemoration intersects with ecological concerns will be addressed, alongside the ways in which the language of the Holocaust has inflected the environmental debate.

The presenters are:

  • Andrew Barrett (Northwestern University)
  • Mark Celinscak (University of Nebraska)
  • Helena Duffy (University of Wroclaw / University of Warwick)
  • Sabina Giergiel (Jagiellonian University) and Katarzyna Taczyńska (Polish Commission of Balkan Culture and History)
  • Laura Major (Achva Academic College / Hemdat Hadarom College)
  • Kerri J. Malloy (San José State University)
  • David Tollerton (University of Exeter)

