Genocide/Ecocide: Culture, Public Debate, Language

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 14:00 - 16:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Bringing together scholars from Europe, North America, and Israel, this workshop will from a variety of perspectives consider the intersections between Holocaust memory and rising environmental awareness found across culture, public debate, and linguistic development. The workshop presentations will cover ecocritical readings of the Holocaust’s cultural representations, as well as critical analyses of environmental discourses which mobilise Holocaust rhetoric. Areas where Holocaust commemoration intersects with ecological concerns will be addressed, alongside the ways in which the language of the Holocaust has inflected the environmental debate.

The presenters are: