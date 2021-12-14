This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Girl Up MENA Region STEM for Social Good Bootcamp: Sustainable Energy
Mideast Streets
sustainability
Energy
STEM
girls
MENA

Girl Up MENA Region STEM for Social Good Bootcamp: Sustainable Energy

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2021

Sat, Dec 18, 2021 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Girl Up’s STEM for Social Good Tour is coming to you, virtually! This FREE, virtual, two-hour and a half event is for young leaders 13-24.

About this event

النسخة العربية أدناه

Are you interested in sustainability, climate change, and engineering? Are you intrigued by renewable energy and curious how we can use it to change the way we harness the sun, wind, and waves? Join this bootcamp to learn more about Sustainable Energy in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and design your own STEM-based solution for an energy-related issue in your community!

You can expect to increase your understanding of how sustainable energy is empowering girls and women and is improving education, employment, healthcare, well-being and more! You will develop a STEM-centered solution for an energy-related issue in your community. We will also guide you through the process to how to apply for a $500 project award to implement your initiative!

Looking for inspiration? This event will be full of amazing trailblazing women in STEM speakers from the MENA region. The Girl Up MENA STEM for Social Good Bootcamp will run from 4:00 – 6:30 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time). This event will be hosted in English, with simultaneous Arabic interpretation.

The event content is mostly geared toward young leaders, ages 13-24 from/living in the UAE and other countries in the MENA region. Space is limited so make sure to reserve your spot! Event attendees will receive a certificate of completion (Hint: this is a great thing to list on future applications)!

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a global movement of empowered young women leaders who defend gender equality. Through leadership development training, Girl Up gives girls the resources and platform to start a movement for social change wherever they are. For those who stand with us in this movement, there is no rest until we achieve equal rights for every girl. Because when girls rise, we all rise.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.

