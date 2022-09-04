Girl Up MENA STEM Bootcamp: Architecture, Urban Design & Sustainability

Sat, Sep 10, 2022 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Girl Up’s STEM for Social Good Tour is coming to you, virtually! This FREE, virtual, two-hour-and-a-half event is for young leaders 13-24.

Interested in architecture, urban design, and sustainability? Intrigued by sketching, conceiving, planning, designing, and constructing buildings? Want to learn more about how we can use the design process to create sustainable global change? Join this bootcamp to learn more about architecture, urban design, and sustainability in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and design your own STEM-based solution for an urbanization-related issue in your community!

You can expect to increase your understanding of how female architects and urban designers are creating social impact and achieving sustainable development! This bootcamp with focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals #4: Quality Education; #5: Gender Equity; and #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Sustainable Development. Join us develop a STEM-centered solution for an issue in your community and learn how to apply for a $1000 USD project award to implement your initiative!

Looking for inspiration? This event will be full of amazing trailblazing women in STEM speakers from the MENA region. The Girl Up MENA STEM for Social Good Bootcamp will run from 4:00 – 6:30 PM GMT+3 (Saudi Arabia time). This event will be hosted in English, with simultaneous Arabic interpretation.

The event content is mostly geared toward young leaders, ages 13-24 from/living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the MENA region. Space is limited so make sure to reserve your spot! Event attendees will receive a certificate of completion (Hint: this is a great thing to list on future applications)!

Girl Up is a global movement of empowered young women leaders who defend gender equality. Through leadership development training, Girl Up gives girls the resources and platform to start a movement for social change wherever they are. For those who stand with us in this movement, there is no rest until we achieve equal rights for every girl. Because when girls rise, we all rise.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.