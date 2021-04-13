Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Global Citizenship Gulf-Style
Mideast Streets
Gulf States
sustainability

Global Citizenship Gulf-Style

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2021

Wed, 14 Apr 2021 16:00 - 17:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Nodes of Sustainability, Transnational Education and Cultural Innovation in the Muslim World.

About this Event

What are the similarities and differences we find between ancient and contemporary forms of belonging? Since the turn of the millennium, the oil-rich Gulf city-states have emerged as global nodes of finance, migration, architecture, education and culture in a hyper-mediatized world. In her talk, Rania Maktabi reflects on meanings of citizenship and what ‘sustainability’ implies in a transnational context. Her main focus is how education and architecture represent fundamental venues for molding new forms of global Muslim identities – both religious and secular – which are exclusive and inclusive in intricate ways.

The talk is part of the Joint Lecture Series, a joint initiative of AKU-ISMC and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture’s Education Programme; the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat and the Aga Khan Museum are also organizing partners this year. This event is presented by AKU-ISMC’s Governance Programme.

The event is online and you will need to register here

Speaker

Rania Maktabi is a political scientist (University of Oslo, 1992) of the Middle East, with particular interests in citizenship and the relationship between religion, law and politics. She has done fieldwork in Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Morocco, Kuwait and Qatar. She was a researcher in residence at Georgetown University-Qatar, Center for International and Regional Studies, in Doha in 2020. Her recent publications include Female Citizenship in Kuwait and Qatar: Globalization and Pressures for Reform in Two Rentier States (Nidaba, 2016); Doha: City State with Global Ambitions [in Norwegian] (Universitetsforlaget, 2018), Woman and Citizenship in Routledge Handbook on Women in the Middle East (forthcoming).

Moderator

Gianluca Parolin is a comparative lawyer working on constitutional design, State-Islam relations, citizenship, shifting semiotics of law, and images of law in popular culture. He holds a Ph.D. in Public Law from the University of Turin, and is professor of law at the Aga Khan University in London, where he also leads the Governance Programme. From 2008 to 2015 he taught constitutional law at Cairo University and the American University in Cairo. He is the author of Citizenship in the Arab World (Amsterdam University Press, 2009), and is currently writing a new book on the law’s imaginaire in Egyptian television drama.

