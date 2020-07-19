Global Shifts in Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Post-COVID-19 World

Date and time: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

For all the challenges of COVID-19, this period has accelerated massive shifts in the US and global economy. E-commerce, payments on a mobile device, disruptive new opportunities in education and health care, and universal access to the latest technologies in artificial intelligence, genomics, and more – all were well in motion. Behavioral changes that would have taken a decade have happened in months – everywhere. How can US foreign policy engage global challenges to growth, in a post-COVID-19 economy? How does a technology and innovation ecosystem travel and translate in a global context? And what will economic recovery look like in the Middle East and emerging markets broadly?

Please join AEI’s Karen Young and Bret Swanson and leading investors Christopher Schroeder and Brad Feld for a conversation on innovation, global economic growth, and the investment climate in the Middle East.

