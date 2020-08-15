GLOD: Political Theater as a Civil Right – Ashtar Theater, Palestine

Date and time: Monday, August 31, 2020, 6 to 8 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

GLOD

Romanian noun (from the Hungarian galád or the Russian глуда (gluda))

Wet earth (soaked by rainwater or melted snow) / Mud / Clay

GLOD: Political Theater as a Civil Right returns Monday 31 August 2020 1 pm EDT, 6 pm BST, 8 pm GMT+3 with Ashtar Theater’s Oranges and Stones.

Join us to watch Oranges and Stones by Palestinian Ashtar Theater- the story of an impoverished refugee man who arrives from Europe after World War I under the guise of the “Balfour Declaration” and settles in a native woman’s home.

Oranges and Stones is a play without words, told totally through physical action and original music. It portrays the reality of persecution in Palestine and travels in time to seventy years of occupation and settlement.

Peter Brook wrote, “It’s an amazing, magnificent piece of work. In fact, it is all of a piece, as there is no way of separating conception, visualization, staging, performing – and meaning. If there is any very positive and hopeful message, as some of the audience in the discussion were looking for – it is there in the fact that your work is an affirmation that unity – even for 48 minutes and encompassing the spectators – is real.”

More information on panelists to follow.

About Ashtar: Founded in 1991, ASHTAR looks at theater as a tool to free our society, ignite awareness, create internal individual freedom, and invest in culture as a generator for social change and political liberation. They produce professional plays on a yearly basis in collaboration with local and international theaters and playwrights. It provides new and varied plays in Palestine, ascertains the professional development of actors and enhances the interest of the Palestinian theater public in general. If the Palestinian public are unable to reach their theater in Ramallah, they carry their stage and equipment and go to them to present their plays.

Hosted by Howlround Theater Commons | Coordinated by BÉZNĂ Theater

A British Romanian theater company making work that investigates societal inequalities & confronts institutional & normalized violence. Pivotal to our work are close collaborations with activists & academics during field research, inclusion of communities in our process & emancipatory actions to enact lasting change. www.beznatheatre.org

