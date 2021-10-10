Greece and Palestine: Current Trajectories and Future Prospects

Tue, 12 Oct 2021 19:00 - 21:00 Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Expands on research conducted by Dr. Georgios Rigas by bringing together a series of experts in a discussion of Greece-Palestine relations

About this event

Greece and Palestine: Historical Relations, Current Trajectories, and Future Prospects

Where: ZOOM online portal

When: 12 October 2021 (19:00 -21:00 Greece/Palestine; 17:00-19:00 UK)

Background:

This webinar comes following research produced for EuroPal Forum by Dr. Georgios Rigas, a Greece-based academic and PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh. Dr. Rigas’ research, which consists of two separate reports, gives readers an insight into the historical and contemporary relationship between Greece and Palestine, the prospects for the future relationship between Greece and Palestine, and some of the challenges this relationship is currently facing.

This webinar expands on Dr. Rigas’ research by bringing together a series of experts in Greece-Palestine relations in a broader discussion about the dynamics of the Greece-Palestine relationship.

Speakers: