Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Greece and Palestine: Current Trajectories and Future Prospects
Mideast Streets
Greece
Palestine

Greece and Palestine: Current Trajectories and Future Prospects

The Media Line Staff
10/10/2021

Tue, 12 Oct 2021 19:00 - 21:00 Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Expands on research conducted by Dr. Georgios Rigas by bringing together a series of experts in a discussion of Greece-Palestine relations

About this event

Greece and Palestine: Historical Relations, Current Trajectories, and Future Prospects

Where: ZOOM online portal

When: 12 October 2021 (19:00 -21:00 Greece/Palestine; 17:00-19:00 UK)

Background:

This webinar comes following research produced for EuroPal Forum by Dr. Georgios Rigas, a Greece-based academic and PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh. Dr. Rigas’ research, which consists of two separate reports, gives readers an insight into the historical and contemporary relationship between Greece and Palestine, the prospects for the future relationship between Greece and Palestine, and some of the challenges this relationship is currently facing.

This webinar expands on Dr. Rigas’ research by bringing together a series of experts in Greece-Palestine relations in a broader discussion about the dynamics of the Greece-Palestine relationship.

Speakers:

  • Dr. Georgios Rigas – Research and PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh
  • Dr. Abdullatif Darwish – Lecturer in Crisis Management and Chairman of the ‘Palestinian Community in Greece’ organisation
  • Dr. Vangelis Pissias – Professor in Water Engineering and organiser with the Free Gaza Movement
  • Chair: Lamprini Thoma – Documentary producer and foreign correspondent with the independent Greek news portal the Press Project

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.