Greece and Palestine: Current Trajectories and Future Prospects
Tue, 12 Oct 2021 19:00 - 21:00 Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
Expands on research conducted by Dr. Georgios Rigas by bringing together a series of experts in a discussion of Greece-Palestine relations
Greece and Palestine: Historical Relations, Current Trajectories, and Future Prospects
When: 12 October 2021 (19:00 -21:00 Greece/Palestine; 17:00-19:00 UK)
Background:
This webinar comes following research produced for EuroPal Forum by Dr. Georgios Rigas, a Greece-based academic and PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh. Dr. Rigas’ research, which consists of two separate reports, gives readers an insight into the historical and contemporary relationship between Greece and Palestine, the prospects for the future relationship between Greece and Palestine, and some of the challenges this relationship is currently facing.
This webinar expands on Dr. Rigas’ research by bringing together a series of experts in Greece-Palestine relations in a broader discussion about the dynamics of the Greece-Palestine relationship.
Speakers:
- Dr. Georgios Rigas – Research and PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh
- Dr. Abdullatif Darwish – Lecturer in Crisis Management and Chairman of the ‘Palestinian Community in Greece’ organisation
- Dr. Vangelis Pissias – Professor in Water Engineering and organiser with the Free Gaza Movement
- Chair: Lamprini Thoma – Documentary producer and foreign correspondent with the independent Greek news portal the Press Project