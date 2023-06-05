Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Greece, Eastern Europe and the Middle East
Mideast Streets
Lesser known wine regions
Certified Sommelier
wine education

Greece, Eastern Europe and the Middle East

The Media Line Staff
06/05/2023

Wednesday, June 21 · 5:30 - 7pm Mountain Standard Time (UTC-7)

Embrace these lesser known regions and gain an appreciation for their unique grape varieties, winemaking styles, and terrain. We will taste through an interesting lineup from places that are not as easily available in the States.

Darla is a Certified Sommelier and recipient of the Walter Clore Scholarship, (an award earned by the highest scorer for a Level 2 Court of Master Sommeliers Exam) and, Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW).

Darla Hoffmann is the owner of About Wine, a wine education and marketing company in Arizona. Her journey in wine began in the early 1990s; she now develops curriculum, facilitates wine classes, conducts tasting events, and writes about the world of wine.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.