Greece, Eastern Europe and the Middle East

Embrace these lesser known regions and gain an appreciation for their unique grape varieties, winemaking styles, and terrain. We will taste through an interesting lineup from places that are not as easily available in the States.

Darla is a Certified Sommelier and recipient of the Walter Clore Scholarship, (an award earned by the highest scorer for a Level 2 Court of Master Sommeliers Exam) and, Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW).

Darla Hoffmann is the owner of About Wine, a wine education and marketing company in Arizona. Her journey in wine began in the early 1990s; she now develops curriculum, facilitates wine classes, conducts tasting events, and writes about the world of wine.