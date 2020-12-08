Gvahim Water Cooler Talks with ELAD ERAN

Wed, Dec 9, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Israel Standard Time

Join Gvahim’s Water Cooler Talks and experience a unique interactive and personalized event.

In every company, a water cooler is a place where colleagues take a break to share news, develop ideas, and discuss topics on a social level.

Gvahim’s “WaterCooler Talks” creates a unique opportunity for the speaker to allow the audience to experience the person behind the speaker, the story behind the success.

Here is your opportunity at Gvahim’s Watercooler Talks to hear Elad Eran, the founder, and CEO of Wix Answers.

Elad will talk about the challenges of implementing change in the Hi-Tech environment, and the challenges and advantages of doing so in an Olim-heavy team.

After hearing his story, the top 10 questions completed in the registration form will be picked to interview Elad about his experience and leadership challenges.

Wix Answers is the startup within Wix, created in 2017 and led by Elad Eran, it didn’t come without its challenges. Elad has a great story to share, and lessons learned from implementing change within a company.

EVENT FORMAT:

The event will be conducted in a talk show format with our host Mathew Lewis, a Gvahim alumnus.

Presentation and personal story by Elad Eran

Q & A section with questions chosen from the registration form.

Elad Eran is the founder and CEO of Wix Answers. Wix Answers puts all support channels under the same platform: knowledge base, tickets, chats, and calls work together as one. Creating Wix Answers was a major leadership challenge, and transformed the company, and industry, forever.