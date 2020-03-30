Hacking Tech Communities: Saudi Tech Ecosystem + MENA

Join us for a lively online discussion on April 15 at 5:30 pm about the Saudi tech ecosystem and its place on the global market.

A Google Hangout link will be sent to all those who sign up.

Join the GlobalSouthTech (GST) community for an intimate conversation with tech leaders representing startups and key ecosystem players in Saudi Arabia

We’ll be discussing how tech communities in Saudi Arabia can scale up and make their platforms and communities go global, as well as discuss the unique strengths Saudi’s tech market has on a global scale.

The goal of this event is to learn about the challenges, opportunities, and resources for tech startups/companies in Saudi Arabia and what could be learned from other ecosystems throughout the Middle East.

Some key takeaways:

What are some interesting things happening in Saudi Arabia and Middle Eastern ecosystems?

Who are the key ecosystem players to know and what are some of the key lessons to learn from the Pakistan and SEA ecosystem?

What are the latest vertical trends in each startup scene?

What are some red flags in terms of doing business and receiving investments in each region?

What are some growth hacks about each ecosystem that only locals understand?

The goal of GST is to create a global community of people who think about how technology can solve the most pressing problems in emerging economies including SEA, Middle East, Africa and South America.

