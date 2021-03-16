Hala Alyan | The Arsonists’ City

Starts on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize and the Arab American Book Award winner writes about war’s intergenerational legacy in the Middle East

Hala Alyan’s novel Salt Houses, a “heart-wrenching, lyrical and timely” (Dallas Morning News) study of three generations in a Palestinian family, won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize and the Arab American Book Award. A clinical psychologist by profession, she is also the author of several award-winning poetry collections, including The Twenty-Ninth Year, Atrium, and Hijra. Alyan has also published work in the New Yorker, Guernica, and the New York Times Book Review, among other places. A look at war’s intergenerational legacy in the Middle East, The Arsonists’ City tells the tale of a scattered family’s return to Beirut to save its ancestral home.

