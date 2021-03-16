Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Hala Alyan | The Arsonists’ City
Mideast Streets
Book
Author
war
Middle East
Palestinians

Hala Alyan | The Arsonists’ City

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2021

Starts on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize and the Arab American Book Award winner writes about war’s intergenerational legacy in the Middle East

About this Event

Hala Alyan’s novel Salt Houses, a “heart-wrenching, lyrical and timely” (Dallas Morning News) study of three generations in a Palestinian family, won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize and the Arab American Book Award. A clinical psychologist by profession, she is also the author of several award-winning poetry collections, including The Twenty-Ninth Year, Atrium, and Hijra. Alyan has also published work in the New Yorker, Guernica, and the New York Times Book Review, among other places. A look at war’s intergenerational legacy in the Middle East, The Arsonists’ City tells the tale of a scattered family’s return to Beirut to save its ancestral home.

Books may be purchased through the Joseph Fox Bookshop

Did you know we're celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

