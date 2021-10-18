Americans need to understand the Middle East
hayaData Conference
Mideast Streets
data science
engineering
Tel Aviv
Israel

hayaData Conference

Steven Ganot
10/18/2021

Tickets (300 to 440 shekels) here.

Location: ZOA TLV, Daniel Frisch St 1, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

hayaData – Creating a Community of Curiosity

About this event

We are excited to share that hayaData 2021 is sold out!

We look forward to seeing you at the conference soon.

If you didn’t get tickets this time, don’t worry, we have more events planned, like data meetups – and of course – hayaData 2022!

For knowing first about next year’s conference, getting tickets, and sponsoring options, please write to team@haya-data.com.

October 19, 2021, in-person, ZOA House TLV.

www.haya-data.com

hayaData conference is a not-for-profit event built for the data science & engineering community. This is the place to hear insights from leading speakers, learn about the newest tools in the industry, and get best practices for handling big data. We aim to bring together data engineers & scientists, developers, researchers, and everyone interested in big data. We <3 data, and we created this conference with the goal of bringing together the data community to share knowledge and mingle.

The conference will span a full day, packed with top-notch technical talks in two tracks: data engineering and data science. Every fan of data is invited.

Talks may be in English or Hebrew

CFP is open till September 4th at the following link

Full conference agenda will be posted in early September.

For large group discounts (over 10+ teammates) contact nur@eventhandler.co.il

