Thurs., Jan. 25, 2024 · 2pm - 10pm; through Sat., Jan. 27, 2024 · noon - 10pm

HEALTH / WELLNESS EXPO 2024
Location: Exhibition World Bahrain, Road 6204 #Block 1062 Sakhir, Al-Muḥāfaẓat al-Janūbīyah, Bahrain
Date and time: Thursday, January 25, 2024 · 2pm – Saturday, January 27, 2024 · 10pm

Fee: FREE

About: HEALTH / WELLNESS EXPO 2024

Join us for an exciting and informative event dedicated to your health and well-being! The HEALTH / WELLNESS EXPO 2024 is a must-attend gathering for anyone looking to improve their physical and mental wellness.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, 25 January 2024 as we kick off this amazing event at Exhibition World Bahrain from 2:00 PM onwards, you’ll have the opportunity to explore a wide range of exhibits, informative talks and interactive sessions. Register once and come by on any or all of the days.

Thursday, 25 January: 2pm to 10pm

Friday, 26 January: 12pm to 10pm

Saturday, 27 January: 12pm to 10pm

Discover the latest trends in fitness, nutrition and holistic well-being. Engage with experts who will provide valuable insights and tips to help you lead a healthier life. Explore innovative products, services and technologies that can support your wellness journey.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a health-conscious individual or simply looking to make positive changes in your life, the HEALTH / WELLNESS EXPO 2024 has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to prioritize your well-being!