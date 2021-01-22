History of Egyptian Meditation – Online Course – Community Learning

Fri, Jan 22, 2021, 10:30 am to Fri, Feb 19, 2021, 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Bookings will close 7 days before the course starts.

Key details

Date: 22 January – 19 February 2021

Sessions: Fridays: 10:30am – 12pm

No. sessions: 5

Venue: Online Course, Nottingham

For ages: 19+

Group size: 5 – 15

Cost: FREE – £16.88

Exploring the history of Ancient Egyptian Temples and which Chakras they represent. Each week visiting a different temple during meditation to balance and connect modern-day life with Egyptian techniques. Karnak Temple – Through meditation learn how the Egyptians used light and sound to balance health

Edfu Temple – Learn the history of the temple, the chakra, then join in a guided meditation

Kom ombo Temple – Learning the history of this temple, the chakra. Before completing a meditation

Abu Simbel Temple – Learning the history of this temple. Which Chakra this temple represents and completing meditation.

What will learners achieve by the end of the course?

Recall Different Temples and what chakras they represent

Identify different Colour, sound and light techniques and review how this deepens a meditation practice

Recognize how each temple is different and identify how they interact with the Chakra system.

Explore the history behind each temple to get a deeper understanding of Ancient life.

As this course is online, a suitable device such as laptop, smartphone, tablet or computer will be required to access the course. Zoom will be used for the live sessions and the link will be sent to you once your enrollment has been completed.

Select Egyptian history/meditations from YouTube to improve personal development after the course completes.

To secure your place on the course BOTH the following must be done:

Complete the EVENTBRITE BOOKING.

Complete our INSPIRE ONLINE ENROLMENT FORM for each person attending the course.

You should be redirected to the Inspire Online Enrolment Form after completing the Eventbrite booking. If you are not redirected, please use the link supplied in the Eventbrite booking confirmation email.

To book and enrol on one of our courses, you must have been a resident in the UK for the past 3 years.

Some exceptions may apply if you are living in the UK with evidence of the right to remain and are from an EEU/EEAU country (completion of a questionnaire will be required).

As we no longer receive funding for our ESFA-funded courses for learners living in the devolved areas listed below, full cost fees would apply to these courses if you live in these areas:

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Greater Manchester, Greater London, Liverpool City Region, Tees Valley, West Midlands and West of England.

Any questions?

Check the FAQs page, or get in touch:

By phone: 01623 677 200

By email: learning@inspireculture.org.uk

