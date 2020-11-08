HM Online 2020: ‘Turkey’s New State in the Making’

Date and time: Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 4 to 6 pm GMT

Join us for this book launch of Turkey’s New State in the Making: Transformations in Legality, Economy and Coercion

The state in Turkey has been in a process of accelerated transfomation since the mid-2010s with sharp political clashes, ascending police operations, extra-judicial executions, suppression of the media and political opposition, systematic violation of fundamental human rights, and the constitution of one-man-rule of President Erdoğan by the sui generis ‘Presidential System of Government’. This panel will announce the publication of Turkey’s New State in the Making: Transformations in Legality, Economy and Coercion by ZED Books in August 2020, which analyzes this radical state transformation process.

The four editors of the book will present the four main parts of the book (those on the global context of state transformation, politics of economic management, politics of domination and politics of coercion), besides their own contributions to the book briefly.

The book is an important contribution to the critical debates on neoliberal state transformations in Turkey and beyond as it examines the historical specificities of the ongoing AKP-governed process in the country within a global, legal, financial, ideological, and coercive neoliberal context. Arguing that the new Turkish state in the making has the potential to inspire political transformations elsewhere, the book problematizes how specific policies the AKP adapted to reproduce its rule within the crisis-ridden financialized Turkish capitalism have been radically redefining the republican, democratic and secular features of the modern Turkish state.

Participants:

“Social constitution of the AKP’s strong state through financialization: State in crisis, or crisis state?” Pınar Bedirhanoğlu (Middle East Technical University, Turkey)

“Deconstitutionalization and the state crisis in Turkey: What role for the Turkish Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights?” Özlem Kaygusuz (Ankara University) and Oya Aydın (Human Rights Lawyer, Turkey

“Domesticating politics, de-gendering women: State violence against politically active women in Turkey” Funda Hülagü (University of Marburg, Germany)

“‘The law of the city?’: Social war, urban warfare, and dispossession on the margin” Çağlar Dölek (Carleton University, Canada)

