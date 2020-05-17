Honor Killings – A Family Conspiracy, with Dr. Phyllis Chesler

Date and time: May 18, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Phyllis Chesler, Ph.D., is an emerita professor of psychology and women’s studies at City University of New York. She is an analyst of gender issues in the Middle East, a psychotherapist and a feminist. She has published 18 books, and her articles have appeared in numerous publications, including the Middle East Quarterly, Encyclopedia Judaica, International Herald Tribune, National Review, New York Times, Times of London, Washington Post and Weekly Standard.

Honor killings, the cold-blooded murder of mostly girls and women by relatives for allegedly dishonoring their families, have arrived in the West. Some claim that anti-racism, pluralism, and multi-cultural relativism demand we tolerate such crimes, but that is a deeply mistaken belief. We’ll review the sources of this behavior and how to combat it.