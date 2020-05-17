Donate
Honor Killing
Abuse
violence against women
empowerment of women
Gender

Honor Killings – A Family Conspiracy, with Dr. Phyllis Chesler

The Media Line Staff
05/17/2020

Date and time: May 18, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

You can also reply to Stacey McKenna at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113

Phyllis Chesler, Ph.D., is an emerita professor of psychology and women’s studies at City University of New York. She is an analyst of gender issues in the Middle East, a psychotherapist and a feminist. She has published 18 books, and her articles have appeared in numerous publications, including the Middle East Quarterly, Encyclopedia Judaica, International Herald Tribune, National Review, New York Times, Times of London, Washington Post and Weekly Standard.

Honor killings, the cold-blooded murder of mostly girls and women by relatives for allegedly dishonoring their families, have arrived in the West. Some claim that anti-racism, pluralism, and multi-cultural relativism demand we tolerate such crimes, but that is a deeply mistaken belief. We’ll review the sources of this behavior and how to combat it.

