How To Address Being Tagged Overqualified for a Job With Maya Shofel
Mideast Streets
employment
Jobs
Israel

How To Address Being Tagged Overqualified for a Job With Maya Shofel

The Media Line Staff
11/20/2020

Sun, Nov 22, 2020, 1:15 to 3:15 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Join us and get the tools and know-how- answering the “Overqualified” comment and landing that perfect job

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

The Topic: How to Address Being Tagged Overqualified for a Job

One of the most frustrating reasons for not getting a job is being told that you are “overqualified” for the position.

Have you heard comments like:

  • You’re too overqualified for this job
  • We have decided to move forward with another candidate
  • It looks like a big step back for you
  • You understand this is a junior position
  • Why would you be interested in such a junior position?
  • It looks you have much more experience than the job requires

Annoying right? Especially when you have the qualifications, personality, and skills for the job.

So come and listen to Maya provide you with the tools and know-how on answering these questions and landing that perfect job.

Who is Maya Shofel?

Maya Shofel is a career consultant professional, with experience in in the Israeli market both in the Hi Tech sector and traditional market.

Gvahim is committed to encouraging aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual based track in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.

In addition, Gvahim offers two pre-aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
