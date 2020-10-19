Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

How to Succeed Professionally in Israel
How to Succeed Professionally in Israel

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2020

Gvahim is an NGO that assists Olim with the aim of successfully integrating them into the Israeli workforce.

Gvahim provides the latter with training and skills:

  • Resume writing,
  • 1:1 HR consulting sessions
  • Networking
  • Career workshops, and lectures

We are proud to have attained a 90% success rate over the years.

Program requirements:

  • Made Aliyah within the last 10 years (also for returning citizens)
  • Hold at least one academic degree (Bachelors, license, etc.)
  • Have completed level Aleph Ulpan or speaking at least the equivalent Hebrew level
  • Actively searching for a job

More information can be found on our Gvahim website, or email Sofya at sofyaa@gvahim.org.il

If interested, please complete the application form to schedule an interview today.

