How to Succeed Professionally in Israel
Register here.
Join our online career program this month and enjoy a 50% discount!
Gvahim is an NGO that assists Olim with the aim of successfully integrating them into the Israeli workforce.
Gvahim provides the latter with training and skills:
- Resume writing,
- 1:1 HR consulting sessions
- Networking
- Career workshops, and lectures
We are proud to have attained a 90% success rate over the years.
Program requirements:
- Made Aliyah within the last 10 years (also for returning citizens)
- Hold at least one academic degree (Bachelors, license, etc.)
- Have completed level Aleph Ulpan or speaking at least the equivalent Hebrew level
- Actively searching for a job
More information can be found on our Gvahim website, or email Sofya at sofyaa@gvahim.org.il
If interested, please complete the application form to schedule an interview today.