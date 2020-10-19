How to Succeed Professionally in Israel

Register here.

Gvahim is an NGO that assists Olim with the aim of successfully integrating them into the Israeli workforce.

Gvahim provides the latter with training and skills:

Resume writing,

1:1 HR consulting sessions

Networking

Career workshops, and lectures

We are proud to have attained a 90% success rate over the years.

Program requirements:

Made Aliyah within the last 10 years (also for returning citizens)

Hold at least one academic degree (Bachelors, license, etc.)

Have completed level Aleph Ulpan or speaking at least the equivalent Hebrew level

Actively searching for a job

More information can be found on our Gvahim website, or email Sofya at sofyaa@gvahim.org.il

If interested, please complete the application form to schedule an interview today.