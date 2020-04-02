IAC TEENS ONLINE – Noa Hilzenrat, THINK Z

April 2, 2020 from 10 to 11 am Pacific Daylight Time.

Expert talk with Noa Hilzenrat, Gen Z speaker about motivation, potential and putting the two together to realize your dreams!

About this Event

This session is open to all! Teens, parents and community members.

Join us for a life-changing, eye-opening conversation!

We will host Noa Hilzenrat, Gen Z speaker and leader, who will speak about how today’s teens learn and think, as well as how to use your truth and conviction to turn your dreams into a reality! Noa will speak about breaking the molds that are no longer relevant to today’s teens with the goal of changing your outlook on how to become successful. We will tackle the topic of changing habits that are no longer relevant to the future professional world, as well as how to fulfill your potential in this new space!

IAC Eitanim is a unique yearly project-based learning program for Jewish and Israeli-American teens. Our mission is to create the next generation of leaders while connecting them to Israel and their Jewish heritage.

