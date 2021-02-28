Give the Gift of Trusted News!

In Conversation with Simon May, Author of ‘How To Be a Refugee’
Mideast Streets
Holocaust
Refugees
Jews
Book
Author

In Conversation with Simon May, Author of ‘How To Be a Refugee’

The Media Line Staff
02/28/2021

Starts on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Author Simon May will be in conversation with David Herman about his latest book, How to be a Refugee.

About this Event

The most familiar fate of Jews living in Hitler’s Germany is either emigration or deportation to concentration camps. But there was another, much rarer, side to Jewish life at that time: denial of your origin to the point where you manage to erase almost all consciousness of it. You refuse to believe that you are Jewish.

How to Be a Refugee is Simon May’s gripping account of how three sisters – his mother and his two aunts – grappled with what they felt to be a lethal heritage. Their very different trajectories included conversion to Catholicism, marriage into the German aristocracy, securing “Aryan” status with high-ranking help from inside Hitler’s regime, and engagement to a card-carrying Nazi.

Even after his mother fled to London from Nazi Germany and Hitler had been defeated, her instinct for self-concealment didn’t abate. Following the early death of his father, also a German Jewish refugee, May was raised a Catholic and forbidden to identify as Jewish or German or British.

In the face of these banned inheritances, May embarks on a quest to uncover the lives of the three sisters as well as the secrets of a grandfather he never knew. His haunting story forcefully illuminates questions of belonging and home – questions that continue to press in on us today.

Simon May was born in London, the son of a violinist and a brush manufacturer. Visiting professor of philosophy at King’s College London, his books include Love: A New Understanding of an Ancient Emotion, Love: A History, Nietzsche’s Ethics and His War on “Morality,” The Power of Cute, and Thinking Aloud, a collection of his own aphorisms. His work has been translated into 10 languages and regularly features in major newspapers worldwide.

David Herman is contributing editor for the AJR Journal and senior book reviewer for the Jewish Chronicle.

