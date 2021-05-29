Defend Press Freedom

International Career Series: Journalism and Correspondence
Mideast Streets
Journalism
Middle East

International Career Series: Journalism and Correspondence

The Media Line Staff
05/29/2021

Fri, Jun 4, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Joyce Davis is the president of the World Affairs Council of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and will be discussing her career in journalism.

About this event

About the Speaker

Joyce Davis is the president of the World Affairs Council of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, an affiliate of the World Affairs Councils of America. She is also a media consultant.

She was the senior manager of Radio Farda, U.S. international broadcasting’s service into Iran. She was also former deputy foreign editor for Knight Ridder Newspapers.

Prior to her work at Knight Ridder, Ms. Davis served as foreign editor and director of news staffing at National Public Radio — as well as an on-air reporter, doing special reports on the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In her more than 30 years of journalism, Ms. Davis has been a reporter, columnist and editor in both broadcast and print. She began her journalism career at The New Orleans Times-Picayune.

In 1997, Ms. Davis wrote Between Jihad and Salaam: Profiles in Islam, a collection of profiles and interviews with Islamic leaders around the world, which was published in 1997. Her most recent book is Martyrs: Innocence, Vengeance and Despair in the Middle East.

Ms. Davis currently works in Prague as the Associate Director of Broadcasting for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Ms. Davis is a former senior fellow with the United States Institute of Peace as well as a member of the board of advisors for Women In International Security and the Georgetown University Journal of International Affairs.

About International Career Series

Staying home is the perfect chance to investigate careers with an international focus or opportunities to work around the world. Whether you are graduating and preparing to enter the job market, looking for a change, or just seeing what’s possible, we invite you to join the International Relations Council as we explore international careers. Each week, an individual will share their work in an international field, offering insight into the educational background, career paths, intricacies of the field, and recommendations for your own search. We encourage you to bring your questions and sense of adventure and make full use of the opportunity to get to know these

