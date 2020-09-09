Int’l Council For Small Business Lexicon: Arabic Webinar

Date and time: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Mr. Amr Abouelazm discusses with Mr. Ahmed Osman “Toward creating an Arab SME & Entrepreneurship Integrated Ecosystem.”

ICSB Chair of the Board and small business owner, Ahmed Osman, goes live on the ICSB EdExchange monthly to host a webinar in Arabic. To better connect with our Arabic speaking partners and to help ICSB dive deeper into the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Arab-speaking world.

Mr. Abouelazm is the Chairman & Co-founder of Tamweely MicroFinance company. Tamweely is a Microfinance company comprising NI Capital, Ayadi & Post For investment. Previously Mr. Abouelazm was the Vice Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Tanmeyah Micro Enterprise Services before he divested his interest as the company was acquired by EFG-Hermes in a historical transaction that witnessed the highest value of a MF company in Egypt.

Mr. Abouelazm is a board member of the International council for small business (ICSB), President of the Middle East Council for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (MCSBE). He is a Board Member and Member of the restructuring committees of Nasser Social Bank. Mr. Abouelazm is also a board member of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA)

Mr. Abouelazm has accumulated 25 years of experience in banking, finance, economic development and investment finance. Mr. Abouelazm was earlier the Deputy Director of the German Development Bank (KFW) in Egypt.

Mr. Abouelazm is recognized as one of the main resource executives in Egypt in the field of policy structuring and management of financial services, microfinance and SME projects. Mr. Abouelazm has participated in the formulation of the First National Micro Finance Strategy for Egypt and is a lecturer on Entrepreneurship development, financial services delivery and Management. He is recognized as a reference in the field by various financial institutions and service providers. He is also an angel investor in a number of startups and mentor to a number of young entrepreneurs and adviser for fintech startups and existing enterprises.

Mr. Abouelazm received a B.A in Economics from the American University in Cairo in 1993 and an AUC master’s degree in development specializing in Commercialization and Development of Micro Enterprises in 2004.

Mr. Ahmed Osman is CEO of CHROME, a project management firm working with numerous government and private organizations on construction and real estate development projects in Egypt. He also serves as the ICSB Chair of the Board.