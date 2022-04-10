INVITATION: Art Gallery Night Honoring Israeli Rock Legends

Starts on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 7:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (20.40 shekels) here.

Location: Scottish House, 52 Yefet Street, Yafo, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 63416

View Map

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

About this event

Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents:

Art Gallery Night Honoring Israeli Rock Legends

Works From 20 Contemporary Artists, Arak, Tour & Talk

What: Become an art insider and join your Tel Aviv Arts Council young patrons of the arts community for an exclusive private evening at the Scottish House retrospective exhibition honoring iconic rock legends Knesiyat Hasechel with arak + a tour and in-English gallery talk by curator Keren Bar Gil.

RSVP: Register Above

Date: Wednesday April 13th 2022, 7pm

Venue: Scottish House, 52 Yefet Street, Yafo, Tel Aviv

Tickets: 20nis, but space is limited so register today.

Who: Only for young adults, 20s & 30s

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv Arts Council

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world-class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are nonprofit but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

Visit: www.TelAvivArts.com

Follow: www.facebook.com/TelAvivArtsCouncil

Email: Events@TelAvivArts.com

The Arts Council is generously supported by Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com