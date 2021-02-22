INVITATION: Labor Chairwoman Merav Michaeli, Tues Feb 23, 8pm

Starts on Tue, Feb 23, 2021, 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

“Leading Ideas, Leading Israel”

About this Event

Tel Aviv International Salon, presents the Election Series:

In partnership with the Jerusalem Post

Labor Chairwoman Merav Michaeli

Online event will be held in-English + Q&A

Date: Tuesday February 23rd 2021, 8pm IL // 1pm EST

Cost: FREE

Media welcome; but please contact press@tlvsalon.com

About Our Speaker: Merav Michaeli

MK Merav Michaeli is the newly elected head of the Labor Party as of January 2021.

A Member of Knesset since 2013, she has served on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, including its subcommittees, the House Committee, the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, the Education, Sports and Culture Committee and the Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality Committee, whose subcommittee for combating trafficking of women and prostitutes she chairs.

Between 2015 and 2019 she was opposition coordinator (chief whip) when HaMachane HaTzioni / Zionist Union led the opposition. MK Michaeli has successfully spearheaded legislation to support those with substantial debts to Hotza’a-LaPoal, Israel’s debt collection agency, workers and members of the LBGTQ Community. MK Michaeli is consistently highly ranked among legislators for her voting attendance and socially oriented voting.

MK Michaeli’s political and parliamentary interests extend over many issues and sectors. For over 20 years she has been involved in feminist activism, seeking to promote women’s equality and opportunity. Other interests include socio-economic affairs, gender equality, religion and state, LBGTQ rights, labor rights and the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. In the Knesset, she heads lobby groups for the LGBTQ community, against gambling, for animal rights, for environmental-social affairs, for pluralistic Judaism, for Haredi Women, for regional cooperation, for resolving the Israeli-Arab Conflict and for secular affairs. In 1997, MK Michaeli founded “Ezrat Nashim”, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support for victims of sexual assault. She is a member of the executive committee of the Israel Peace Initiative, a member of the management board of the Israel Women’s Network.

Prior to her election, MK Michaeli was a senior journalist at Haaretz newspaper, regularly publishing op-eds and interviews. She also edited and hosted news and entertainment programs on both television and radio. MK Michaeli was involved in the establishment of Galgalatz and Radio Tel Aviv radio stations and lectured on media and gender at universities and colleges.

Upcoming Event: Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett

Date: Wednesday March 3rd 2021, 8pm IL // 1pm EST

Upcoming Event: Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid

Date: Thursday March 11th 2021, 8pm IL // 1pm EST

About Our Partner: The Jerusalem Post

The Jerusalem Post is Israel’s most-widely read English newspaper. jpost.com

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv International Salon

ELECTIONS NOTICE: The Salons are a politically unaffiliated, honest-broker organization and as such we do not support any candidate or political party. We are proud to have a long tradition of hosting the leading candidates from all sides of the political spectrum during local and national elections to speak, debate and discuss the important issues that our entire community cares about. Specifically, we have always invited every major candidate for Prime Minister to have a stage speaking to Olim and the international community in Tel Aviv. Please take to heart that no matter whom you support, don’t forget to vote March 23rd!

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. Our nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging, thought-provoking and intellectual discussion non-partisan platform for the young adult Tel Aviv International and Sabra community. There is an increasing number of motivated young professionals who are choosing to make Tel Aviv their home. The Salon provides this community a unique forum to learn about, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, history, media, economics, social, cultural and environmental issues with a diverse range of engaging international decision-makers and the leading influencers on our society.

The Salons are generously supported by the Am Yisrael Foundation www.AmYisrael.com