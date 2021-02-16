INVITATION: Prime Minister Candidate Gideon Saar, Tues Feb 16, 8 pm

Starts on Tue, Feb 16, 2021, 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

“Leading Ideas, Leading Israel”

Tel Aviv International Salon, presents the Election Series:

In partnership with the Jerusalem Post

New Hope Chairman & Prime Minister Candidate

Gideon Saar

Online event will be held in-English + Q&A

Date: Tuesday February 16th 2021, 8pm IL // 1pm EST

About Our Speaker: Gideon Saar

Gideon Saar is head of the New Hope Party, and according to most current polls, a potential candidate for prime minister.

At the age of 32, Saar was appointed Cabinet Secretary, a position he held in both Netanyahu and Sharon’s first governments. He was first elected to the Knesset, in December 2002, and served as Chairman of the Likud Parliamentary Faction, and Coalition Chairman. Saar was vocal against the Disengagement Plan, after Sharon’s departure, Saar led Likud in the Opposition. In 2009, Gideon Saar was appointed as Minister of Education and served as a member of the Security Cabinet. In 2013, Saar was appointed Minister of the Interior, working to reform planning and building and worked to strengthen Israel’s socio-economic periphery. He also fought against the situation of illegal infiltration across Israel’s borders. After taking a break from politics, Saar returned to the Knesset in 2019, and served on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Secret Services, and chaired a subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Judea and Samaria.

Saar has advocated; extending maternity leave; changing the method of electing judges to the Supreme Court; granting the court’s authority to dismiss an indictment and to acquit a defendant treated unjustly by the authorities; ensuring proper representation of women in municipal corporations and on the boards of municipal companies; and more.

Saar served in the IDF as a combat soldier in Golani, and after suffering an injury served as an intelligence officer in the brigade. On completing his army service, he graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and later a law degree from Tel Aviv University. He is married to Geula Even-Saar, father of Daniela, Alona, David and Shira, and grandfather of Nimrod. He lives in Tel Aviv. Want to connect directly with the New Hope party? You can register directly with them here.