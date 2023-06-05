Donate
INVITATION: Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, Film, Tour & Talk
Mideast Streets
Yitzhak Shamir
Lehi Museum
documentary film screening

The Media Line Staff
06/05/2023

Starts on Monday, June 19 · 7pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Lehi Museum 9 Avraham Stern Street Tel Aviv, 63416

Tel Aviv International Salon, presents:

Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir

Documentary Film Screening, Lehi Museum Tour & Talk with his son, Minister Yair Shamir

RSVP: Above on Eventbrite

Cost: 20NIS (paid at the door)

Date: Monday June 19th 2023, 7pm

Venue: Lehi Museum, 8 Avraham Stern Street, Tel Aviv

Who: Young adults from all over Israel & the globe, 20s & 30s Only

About Our Film: Shamir, His Way

Our documentary film unveils for the first time the extraordinary life of Yitzhak Shamir, Israel’s 7th Prime Minister. The film reveals significant milestones in the life of Yitzhak Shamir. who was the head of the Lehi, “Fighters for the Freedom of Israel” – a militant organization that has fought the British Mandate in order to establish a Jewish State. Shamir was also the head of an elite secret unit in the Mossad before entering politics where he he directed Operation Damocles, which was for assassinating German rocket scientists working on Egyptian missile programs.

Shamir’s unique story is revealed via interviews with key figures such as former Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, former heads of Israel’s Secret Agencies such as Ya’akov Peri and Shabtai Shavit. The film provides a glimpse to understand Shamir’s beliefs and actions which have shaped the lives of many and have influenced Israel, the entire Middle East and beyond.

About Our Speaker: Yair Shamir

Yair Shamir is Yitzhak’s son and plays an active role in the Israeli business & tech sector as an investor. He is a former pilot, colonel in the Israeli Air Force, and former minister & Knesset member.

About Our Venue: Lehi Museum

The Lehi Museum, also known as Beit Yair, is placed in the house where the Lehi commander, Avraham ‘Yair’ Stern was assassinated by the British. The museum opened in 1985 and is operated by the Ministry of Defense. Tours of the museum are a journey to Mandate period before the creation of Israel when the Zionist Yishuv struggled for its survival.

