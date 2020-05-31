Iqra’ for Kids – SOFA Online Halaqah

Date and time: Every Tuesday and Friday, June 2 to September 18, 2020, 3 to 4 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join us via ZOOM, on desktop or mobile. Instructions on how to access the lesson will be emailed to you once you’ve registered.

This course is intended to support children in taking their first steps to learning the letters of the Qur’an, the Arabic alphabet. Our classes will focus on the identification and recitation of each letter, vowels and basic Quranic words.

Donations are most welcome for all our classes.