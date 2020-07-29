Donate
Iran and Nuclear Weapons: Present and Future

The Media Line Staff
07/29/2020

Date and time: Monday, August 3, 2020, 5 to 6 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A Student/Young Pugwash (SYP) UK webinar on Iran, its nuclear activities and the prospects for diplomacy over the coming months.

We will be joined by Sahil Shah, a policy fellow at the European Leadership Network and expert on the Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

Discussion topics will include:

  • The state of play with the JCPOA
  • Recent attacks on Iranian facilities
  • International Atomic Energy Agency access
  • US-Iran relations and prospects for diplomacy

The format will be a short presentation from Sahil, followed by a 30-minute Q&A.

The webinar will be held over Zoom, with joining instructions sent to registrants.

All welcome!

———–

This is the third in a series of webinars organized by SYP UK, exploring issues in technology, politics and ethics.

More on SYP at: https://britishpugwash.org/

More on ELN at: https://www.europeanleadershipnetwork.org/

