Iran and Nuclear Weapons: Present and Future
Date and time: Monday, August 3, 2020, 5 to 6 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)
A Student/Young Pugwash (SYP) UK webinar on Iran, its nuclear activities and the prospects for diplomacy over the coming months.
We will be joined by Sahil Shah, a policy fellow at the European Leadership Network and expert on the Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).
Discussion topics will include:
- The state of play with the JCPOA
- Recent attacks on Iranian facilities
- International Atomic Energy Agency access
- US-Iran relations and prospects for diplomacy
The format will be a short presentation from Sahil, followed by a 30-minute Q&A.
———–
This is the third in a series of webinars organized by SYP UK, exploring issues in technology, politics and ethics.
