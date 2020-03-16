Donate
Iran of the Modern Ayatollahs

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2020

An experienced tour leader and author of the best-selling tourist guide “Iran of the Modern Ayatollahs,” Zbigniew Mielczarek will reveal the secrets of Iran, the cradle of Persian culture, a land still very exotic. He will tell about the most interesting places, kitchen secrets, the position of Iranian woman in the community, and practical advice for anyone interested in traveling around Iran. Free entrance. Saturday, March 21, 4 to 5 pm, at the public library (Lending Library for Adults and Youth No. 38), Konarskiego 6, Bemowo District, Warsaw, Poland.

