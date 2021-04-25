IRUSA Our People, Our Pakistan

Starts on Sun, Apr 25, 2021 6:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Let’s share our Ramadan blessings with Pakistan. Join us on April 25 to celebrate and raise funds for our beloved people of Pakistan.

About this Event

Let’s share our Ramadan blessings with Pakistan.

To watch, donate & volunteer please visit: irusa.org/ourpakistan

Featuring :

Imam Khalid Latif

Dr. Yasir Qadhi

Ali Haider

Qari Sajjad Gul

DJ Halal – Host

Your support of this Virtual Event will benefit Islamic Relief USA’s Pakistan Projects. Learn more about IR USA’s work in our beloved Pakistan by visiting: https://irusa.org/pakistan/

We Need YOUR Help

As much as we’ve been able to accomplish, there is still so much more to do. If we work together—with YOU—we can make the vision of better Pakistan a reality for so many more of our sisters and brothers in need.