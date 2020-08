Date and time: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 8:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Join meeting on Zoom here, meeting ID: 941 101 4000

Dr. Menahem Merhavy, a fellow at the Harry S. Truman Institute for the Advancement of Peace at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will be guiding us through different aspects of Israel’s complex and often confusing neighborhood.

Sponsored by the Menachem Begin Heritage Center.