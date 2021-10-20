Israel Innovation in Digital Health and Medical Devices
Wed, Oct 20, 2021 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Tickets ($54.67 to $128.93) here.
Israel Innovation in Digital Health and Medical Devices Come learn from Israeli experts on the state of startups and innovation in the field
About this event
Israel Innovation in Digital Health and Medical Devices
October 20th at 11:00 am – 1:00 pm EDT
Come learn from Israeli experts on the state of startups and innovation in the field and meet representatives of startups who will discuss their innovation as well as funding opportunities for research and product development.
The conference is organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) and RIHub
The conference is organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), RIHub
Program partners and sponsors
Israel Consul General to New England,MindUp,RIHub,BIRD,RIBio
Israel Innovation, Digital Health and Medical Devices
Conference Program
October 20th at 11:00 am – 1:00 pm EDT
Opening remarks Annette Tonti, Executive Director of the RIHub. Greetings – Avi Nevel, CEO and President of the Rhode Island Israel Collaborative (RIIC)
Honorary Guest Speaker Will be advised
Moderator – opening – Domenic Delmonico, Executive Director, Rhode Island Medicaid, Tufts Health Plan will lead the discussion with the speakers and handle the Q&A
Israeli participants presentation
Dan Shwarzman, CEO MindUp will describe the latest innovation coming from MindUp and Israel innovation in general
COFFEE BREAK MINGLE
Hilik Harari, Founder of Gaitbetter will discuss the company’s innovation in collaboration with the Neuroscience department at RI Hospital. (20 mins)
Gaitbetter is a company that graduated from MindUp accelerator program
Eran Feldhay, co-founder and CEO of OpenDNA currently participating in the MindUp program.
Q&A
Andrea Yonah BIRD Foundation grant opportunities for Rhode Island and Israelis through the BIRD Foundation
Ending remarks Avi Nevel
The conference is organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), RIHub
Program partners and sponsors
Israel Consul General to New England
MindUp
RIHub
RIBio
BIRD Foundation