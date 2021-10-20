Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israel Innovation in Digital Health and Medical Devices
Mideast Streets
Rhode Island
Israel
Innovation
medical equipment
health tech

The Media Line Staff
10/20/2021

Wed, Oct 20, 2021 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($54.67 to $128.93) here.

Israel Innovation in Digital Health and Medical Devices Come learn from Israeli experts on the state of startups and innovation in the field

About this event

October 20th at 11:00 am – 1:00 pm EDT

Come learn from Israeli experts on the state of startups and innovation in the field and meet representatives of startups who will discuss their innovation as well as funding opportunities for research and product development.

The conference is organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), RIHub

Conference Program

October 20th at 11:00 am – 1:00 pm EDT

Opening remarks Annette Tonti, Executive Director of the RIHub. Greetings – Avi Nevel, CEO and President of the Rhode Island Israel Collaborative (RIIC)

Honorary Guest Speaker Will be advised

Moderator – opening – Domenic Delmonico, Executive Director, Rhode Island Medicaid, Tufts Health Plan will lead the discussion with the speakers and handle the Q&A

Israeli participants presentation

Dan Shwarzman, CEO MindUp will describe the latest innovation coming from MindUp and Israel innovation in general

COFFEE BREAK MINGLE

Hilik Harari, Founder of Gaitbetter will discuss the company’s innovation in collaboration with the Neuroscience department at RI Hospital. (20 mins)

Gaitbetter is a company that graduated from MindUp accelerator program

Eran Feldhay, co-founder and CEO of OpenDNA currently participating in the MindUp program.

Q&A

Andrea Yonah BIRD Foundation grant opportunities for Rhode Island and Israelis through the BIRD Foundation

Ending remarks Avi Nevel

