Sun, Apr 18, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Israel is Way Too Important to be Left Only to Israelis: Israel-Diaspora Relations Before, During and After COVID-19

With Anat Hoffman

The land of Israel is the home of the Jewish people, not only those who live there, but to all Jews around the world. To maintain a healthy communal relationship, all Jews need to be seen as equal and feel like active members of that community.

Israel-Diaspora relations have recently been one of the main topics of discussion in Israeli society. The growing rift between world Jewry and Israel’s politics and policies, and the dependence on funding from abroad of many social projects are central to this argument. However, with the unprecedented health and economic crisis caused by Covid-19 knocking on most families’ doors, it is urgent for all Jews to stand together to maintain our big and vibrant community.

In this session, Anat Hoffman provides a historical overview of Israel-Diaspora relations, where things currently stand, and challenges and opportunities for the future.

