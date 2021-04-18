Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Israel Is Way Too Important To Be Left Only to Israelis
Mideast Streets
Israel-Diaspora relations
COVID-19

Israel Is Way Too Important To Be Left Only to Israelis

The Media Line Staff
04/18/2021

Sun, Apr 18, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Israel is Way Too Important to be Left Only to Israelis: Israel-Diaspora Relations Before, During and After COVID-19

With Anat Hoffman

The land of Israel is the home of the Jewish people, not only those who live there, but to all Jews around the world. To maintain a healthy communal relationship, all Jews need to be seen as equal and feel like active members of that community.

Israel-Diaspora relations have recently been one of the main topics of discussion in Israeli society. The growing rift between world Jewry and Israel’s politics and policies, and the dependence on funding from abroad of many social projects are central to this argument. However, with the unprecedented health and economic crisis caused by Covid-19 knocking on most families’ doors, it is urgent for all Jews to stand together to maintain our big and vibrant community.

In this session, Anat Hoffman provides a historical overview of Israel-Diaspora relations, where things currently stand, and challenges and opportunities for the future.

The Zoom information will be added to the Online Event Page and will also be emailed out to attendees prior to the event.

