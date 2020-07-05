Donate
Israeli annexation

Israeli Annexation 101

The Media Line Staff
07/05/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 7 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3) | 5 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets ($6.00+$0.65 fee; free for those who really want to learn but their budget is a little tight right now; donations accepted) here.

There’s been a lot of conversation recently about a possible Israeli “annexation.” What does annexation look like on the ground, what practical implications will it have on Israelis and Palestinians, and what will it mean for the region? Michael Koplow, the policy director of the Israel Policy Forum, presents a clear and concise overview of this issue and why it matters, followed by a Q&A session with participants. No knowledge of the topic is required; all proficiencies are welcome.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email, 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the class begins.

