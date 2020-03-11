Donate
Light Theme
Log In
COGAT Spokesman’s Office
Mideast Streets
coronavirus
COGAT
Palestinian territories
Israel

Israel’s COGAT Sends 20 Tons of Disinfectant to Palestinian Territories

The Media Line Staff
03/11/2020

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s unit that coordinates civilian issues between the Israeli military, international organizations, diplomats, and the Palestinian Authority, arranged Tuesday for the passage of 20 tons of disinfectant material from Israel to the Palestinian territories. The materials include chlorine and hydrogen peroxide, which are used for cleaning surfaces in open areas and disinfecting closed spaces, including mosques and churches.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.