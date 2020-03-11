Israel’s COGAT Sends 20 Tons of Disinfectant to Palestinian Territories
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s unit that coordinates civilian issues between the Israeli military, international organizations, diplomats, and the Palestinian Authority, arranged Tuesday for the passage of 20 tons of disinfectant material from Israel to the Palestinian territories. The materials include chlorine and hydrogen peroxide, which are used for cleaning surfaces in open areas and disinfecting closed spaces, including mosques and churches.