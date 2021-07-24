Israel’s Security after Gaza: Threats and Opportunities

Tue, Jul 27, 2021 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Retired IDF Brigadier Generals David Tzur and Yossi Kuperwasser discuss where Israel goes next after the most recent conflict with Hamas.

About this event

As former brigadier generals in the Israeli Defense Force and defense, strategy and security consultants, David Tzur and Yossi Kuperwasser have a unique insight into the threats Israel faces.

Join them in conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Herbst as they discuss Israel’s security, as well as their more recent joint efforts to commemorate Israel’s fallen soldiers and create education and research programs as part of the Israel Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center.