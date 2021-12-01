Jerusalem International YMCA Christmas Market

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, December 2-3-4, 2021, 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM (7:00 PM on Friday) Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Free Admission

As is customary in Europe, the market is held in several heated tents teeming with vendors selling hot chestnuts, mulled wine, Christmas cocktails, wines, cheeses and chocolates, traditional pastries, Christmas cookies, sweets and more. Another tent will have dozens of stands selling original Christmas products handcrafted by artisans from East Jerusalem – small Christmas trees, Santa hats, reindeer statues, candles, olive oil soaps, and more. To complete the atmosphere, actors dressed as Santa Claus will wander around the festival to the sound of the tower bells ringing, with a snow machine raining snow on the Christmas tree.