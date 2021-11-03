Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Jewish Luminaries: Conversation with Deborah Lipstadt
Jewish Luminaries: Conversation with Deborah Lipstadt

11/03/2021

Thu, Nov 4, 2021 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

A pre-eminent Holocaust historian is tasked by the White House to serve as Special Envoy to combat antisemitism.

About this event

Dr. Deborah Lipstadt devoted her professional life to battle antisemitism and discrimination. Her efforts were recently acknowledged by the White House, as she was nominated to serve as Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat antisemitism, the highest-ranking public official given this task. The nomination for this position, set in the U.S. Department of State with the rank of ambassador, was hailed by Jewish organizations and communities nationwide.

Join her in conversation with Prof. Michael Berenbaum, to discuss her path as a transformative and an inspiring educator, author and commentator. As past Director of AJU’s Brandeis-Bardin Institute, this will also be a heartwarming homecoming.

