Jewish Moscow: A century and a half of upheaval and resurgence

Sun, Dec 12, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

Join us for a dynamic interactive journey through the fascinating heritage of the Jews of Moscow

Moscow is home to the largest Jewish community in Russia, numbering some 250,000 people. Today Jewish life here flourishes and the community is known for its rich religious and cultural life. But it was not the same in the past. Our talk will cover the period of about 140-150 years, from the time when Jews were first allowed to settle in Moscow to the present days and we will pay a visit to all the Jewish highlights of the city: old and new synagogues, the Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, the Holocaust Memorial Synagogue, and much more.

With your contribution you will also be donating to the Jewish Family Center “Adain Lo” located in St. Petersburg, Russia, a unique Family Center which unites over 1,000 families in St. Petersburg. Among the programs there are kindergartens with inclusive education; help to families in need, family camps, travel and more.

About Evgenia

Evgenia Kempinski is a Russian Jew born and raised in St. Petersburg. Her family was originally from the Pale of Settlement – Poland, Ukraine and Belorussia. She has been an official St. Petersburg tour guide for over 15 years and she is the founder and owner of St.Petersburg Jewish Tours – a company offering Jewish travelers a unique experience of showcasing the best of Russia from a Jewish point of view.

She currently lives in Haifa, Israel, still keeping close connections with St. Petersburg and its Jewish community.