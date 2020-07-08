Date and time: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4) | 3 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1) | 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3) | 12 midnight (Friday) Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

United with Israel is happy to invite you to an interactive webinar broadcast LIVE from Israel on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Renown speaker and scholar Rabbi Ari Enkin presents highly educational, thought-provoking, inspiring classes covering topics from the land of Israel to Bible study to contemporary Jewish and Israeli issues and more.

This week, Rabbi Enkin’s topic will be: Jewish Zealots: Is Everything Permitted for the Sake of Heaven?

Rabbi Enkin will begin with the weekly Torah portion, Pinchas, (Numbers 25:10 – 30:1), in which we read how Pinchas picked up his spear and killed two individuals, a Jewish leader and a Midianite princess, who were openly committing an act of immorality.

Who gave permission for Pinchas to do such a thing? Was it justified?

We will explore the topic and history of zealotry in Judaism along with hot button issues such as collective punishment, taking the law into your own hands, Israel’s preemptive strike policies, and much, much, more!