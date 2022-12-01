Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jill Price’s UN/Maker Series with Nava Messas-Waxman
Mideast Streets
artist

Jill Price’s UN/Maker Series with Nava Messas-Waxman

The Media Line Staff
12/01/2022

Thu, Dec 1, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Sponsored in part by the MacLaren Art Centre, join us a for live online interview and discussion with Toronto artist Nava Messas-Waxman on Thursday, December 1 at 7 pm in which Jill Price will ask questions about her praxis and how it helps to unmake Eurocentric, colonial and capitalist perspectives and approaches to the land.

Artist Bio: Nava Messas-Waxman is a Canadian interdisciplinary artist whose practice engages identity, memory, liminality, and notions of the body as an archive. Currently living in Toronto and a creative research fellow at the Laboratory for Artistic Intelligence, Messas-Waxman received her MFA in Visual Arts from York University, and her BA in Social Science & Communication from The Open University of Israel. Now commencing a SSHRC Ph.D. in the Visual Arts department of York University, Messas-Waxman acknowledges how being born into a Moroccan, Judeo-Amazigh immigrant family has shaped her interest in themes of movement, migration, time, and space.

Working at the intersections of choreography, performance, moving images, drawing, and installation to explore understandings of embodiment, technology, materiality, and mediation, Nava is interested in choreographic and archival methods and maintains an ongoing investigation into gestures. Also focused on notions of liminality, the psychological process of transitioning across boundaries and borders, for how it influences the construction of identity and one’s creative practice, Nava is currently looking at digital technologies for their capacity to generate embodied experiences of “liveness” and presence while investigating the temporal tension between the virtual and the real, corporeal and technological.

To learn more about Nava Messas-Waxman and her practice, visit her website.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.