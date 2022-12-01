Jill Price’s UN/Maker Series with Nava Messas-Waxman

Thu, Dec 1, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Sponsored in part by the MacLaren Art Centre, join us a for live online interview and discussion with Toronto artist Nava Messas-Waxman on Thursday, December 1 at 7 pm in which Jill Price will ask questions about her praxis and how it helps to unmake Eurocentric, colonial and capitalist perspectives and approaches to the land.

Artist Bio: Nava Messas-Waxman is a Canadian interdisciplinary artist whose practice engages identity, memory, liminality, and notions of the body as an archive. Currently living in Toronto and a creative research fellow at the Laboratory for Artistic Intelligence, Messas-Waxman received her MFA in Visual Arts from York University, and her BA in Social Science & Communication from The Open University of Israel. Now commencing a SSHRC Ph.D. in the Visual Arts department of York University, Messas-Waxman acknowledges how being born into a Moroccan, Judeo-Amazigh immigrant family has shaped her interest in themes of movement, migration, time, and space.

Working at the intersections of choreography, performance, moving images, drawing, and installation to explore understandings of embodiment, technology, materiality, and mediation, Nava is interested in choreographic and archival methods and maintains an ongoing investigation into gestures. Also focused on notions of liminality, the psychological process of transitioning across boundaries and borders, for how it influences the construction of identity and one’s creative practice, Nava is currently looking at digital technologies for their capacity to generate embodied experiences of “liveness” and presence while investigating the temporal tension between the virtual and the real, corporeal and technological.

To learn more about Nava Messas-Waxman and her practice, visit her website.