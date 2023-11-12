JIMEX 2024 – The 19th Jordan International Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Exhibition

Monday, June 3, 2024 to June 6, 2024 · 10am - 10pm • Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

By IEPC INDIA

Date and time: Monday, June 3, 2024 · 10am – 10pm +03

Fee: FREE TO ATTEND

About: JIMEX: JORDAN INTERNATIONAL MECHANICAL ELECTRICAL AUTOMATION & SOLAR EXPO

The Main International Electro- Mechanical Machinery Expo with participation of big groups like:

SIEMENS, ROCKWELL, EATON, ATLAS COPCO, CUMMINS, CATERPILLAR, FG WELSOM, INFORM, HELMKE, CHINT, OMRON, HITACHI, HOMAG, DMG, JAMCO (KADDB BUUAER, STILL, MID DRIVES, PETRA ENGINEERING, TECHNO GROUP, FECIP, YORK USA, VAILLANT INTERNATIONAL, AL-TAYSEER, DELTA, KARIBA. FLOWPIPE, GARDNER, AL-TAYSEER, DELTA, TAKRITI, VAILLANT, PERFECT COOL, YORK, ALRAZAZ, FIT, DELFIN, HOME MASTER, PUMPS MANUFACTURERS, compressors manufacturers, Solar Cells Manufacturers, Generators Manufacturers, Panel Builders, Machine Builders….etc.

JIMEX is UFI Approved Event and full member in BPA Worldwide (USA). JIMEX is organized in cooperation with Jordan Engineers Association and international organizations. JIMEX has been awarded by Trade Show Executive of USA as one of the Fastest 50 List of Rapidly Growing Shows in the world and one of three Fastest Show in Middle East.

MAIN SECTOR TO EXHIBIT:

Industrial Machinery, Electrical Machinery, Water Treatment Machines & HVAC

All kind of Industrial Machines, Switchgear, Fans, Production Lines, Transformers, Generators & Motors, Chillers, wood Working machines, Distribution & Control gear, Renewable Energy, construction Heavy Machines, Installation Technique and Equipment, Solar Panels, Air Compressors, Fans, Blowers, Protection Equipment and Systems, Power Generation Units, Nitrogen Compressors, Control, Motion, Drive and Automation, Air-conditioning systems, Turning Machines (Lathes), Programmable Logical Controllers (Plc), Energy Efficient HVAC, Drilling, Boring, Milling and Grinding Machines, Instrumentation & Metering, Valves and Flow meters, Sawing and Cutting, Machines, Industrial Chemicals, Isolation Material, LED Bulbs, Light Energy, water Technology, Packaging Machines & Forklifts, welding and Gas Cutting Machines, Variable Speed Drives, Boilers and Rotators, cutting and Forming Tools, power, Communication and Control Cables, Storage Systems, Traffic Light Systems, Lifts & Escalators, Scada and Industrial Software, Stores & Metal Construction Systems, Heat Treating Machineries, industrial supplies of Tools & Hand Tools.

Main Countries of visitors are 25 countries including 17 Arab countries mainly Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, Riyadh, Ethiopia, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Algeria, Qatar. Oman, Kuwait and other Gulf Countries In addition to agreement with Arab and international chambers to visit the Exhibition and meet the participating companies.