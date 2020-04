Tuesday, April 21 | 4:15 to 5:45 pm Pacific Daylight Time

Our 2019-2020 Iranian Studies Initiative Distinguished Lecturer will be Dr. Abbas Amanat (director, Yale Program in Iranian Studies and William Graham Sumner Professor of History, Yale University).

Dr. Amanat will visit the University of Southern California on April 21 and 22, 2020 to give a public lecture and academic seminar. His public lecture, “Kings and Clerics in Modern Iranian History,” will take place on April 21 from 4:15 to 5:45 pm in MCB 101.