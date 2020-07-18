King’s Undergraduate Information Session: Qatar, Bahrain & Oman

Date and time: Friday, July 31, 2020, 7 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3) | 8 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Join us for an online information session for anyone from Bahrain, Qatar & Oman interested in studying at King’s College London.

Join our International Officer for the Middle East who will discuss what it’s like studying at King’s, the courses we offer, the application process and student life in London. There will be lots of opportunities to ask any questions you have about King’s and the UK application process.

We look forward to meeting you soon.

Please note this session is running on Microsoft Teams and we therefore suggest that you download the application prior to joining the event or accessing the event on a PC via a web browser for the best user experience. Please search “Microsoft Teams” on your app store.

Your Microsoft Teams link will be sent to you via email 1 hour prior to the event. If you do not receive this reminder, please email kaitlyn.collins@kcl.ac.uk.