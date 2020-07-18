Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
university
Kings College London
United Kingdom
Qatar
Bahrain
Oman

King’s Undergraduate Information Session: Qatar, Bahrain & Oman

The Media Line Staff
07/18/2020

Date and time: Friday, July 31, 2020, 7 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3) | 8 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Join us for an online information session for anyone from Bahrain, Qatar & Oman interested in studying at King’s College London.

Join our International Officer for the Middle East who will discuss what it’s like studying at King’s, the courses we offer, the application process and student life in London. There will be lots of opportunities to ask any questions you have about King’s and the UK application process.

We look forward to meeting you soon.

Please note this session is running on Microsoft Teams and we therefore suggest that you download the application prior to joining the event or accessing the event on a PC via a web browser for the best user experience. Please search “Microsoft Teams” on your app store.

Your Microsoft Teams link will be sent to you via email 1 hour prior to the event. If you do not receive this reminder, please email kaitlyn.collins@kcl.ac.uk.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.