Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Language & Culture Exchange
Mideast Streets
language
Culture

Language & Culture Exchange

The Media Line Staff
09/24/2020

Date and time: Monday, September 28, 2020, 6:30 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Location: Carob Hostel, Amman, Jordan

Register here.

Here at Carob Hostel we miss seeing so many different people chatting and engaging in shared languages from all over the world, so we thought why not bring it back through a language exchange! Our hostel is the perfect relaxed space to sit and talk to new people. Are you a native speaker wanting to meet new people? An expat with some serious language skills? Or a local keen to chat with people from other countries? Everyone is welcome. Only 2JD each tea, coffee & water is provided.

We look forward to seeing some new faces and hearing some interesting conversations!

Text me on Whatsapp for more info: 0799060009

P.S. DON’T FORGET YOUR MASK!!!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.