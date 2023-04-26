Happy holidays!
Lessons from Haifa: A Conversation on Empowering Arab and Jewish Students
Mideast Streets
Arabs
Jews
coexistence
University of Haifa

Lessons from Haifa: A Conversation on Empowering Arab and Jewish Students

The Media Line Staff
04/26/2023

Thursday, April 27 · 7 - 8pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

A conversation on empowering Arab and Jewish students, exploring why Israel and the US can look to Haifa as the blueprint for coexistence.

University of Haifa is Israel’s most diverse campus, inspiring creativity and driving innovation. The University is a microcosm of Israel’s rich social mosaic: Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, international students, and Israel military officers study and socialize together in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect on our campus.

Join the American Society of the University of Haifa’s (ASUH) webinar on April 27, 12pm (ET) to hear how the University empowers Arab and Jewish students as agents of change for Israeli society.

University leaders, program coordinators and students of different faiths and backgrounds will share the impact of the University’s programs on their lives and why the rest of the country can look to Haifa as the blueprint for Arab-Jewish coexistence.

The program will be moderated by Barry Shrage, University of Haifa Board Member and will feature a special welcome from Naomi Reinharz, CEO of ASUH.

University of Haifa panel:

Yael Granot-Bein, Director of Social Engagement, Office of the Dean of Students

Lior Shorer, CEO of MABAT

Nisreen Morqus, Educator, Jewish-Arab Community Leadership Program

Eyad Kezel, Educator and Coordinator of Programs for Druze and Arab students

Maya Shimoni and Sha’am Shalabi, Student Representatives

