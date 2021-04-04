Libya’s New Future

Starts on Sun, Apr 4, 2021 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join LAA in discussing the new interim government, supporting country-wide development, and the future of Libyan democracy.

About this Event

Libya’s new interim government, voted in on March 10, 2021, marks a new opportunity to quell conflict and instill peace throughout the nation. However, in pursuing Libyan democracy, attention must be given to addressing issues concerning:

The threat of war and instability posed by renegade warlord Hifter, learn about the latest legal civil suit to hold him accountable for war crimes and human rights violations

The continued presence of mercenaries and ongoing foreign interference

The role of the international community and the new American Biden Administration

Join us in supporting the work of the Libyan American Alliance on April 4th, 2021 at 4 pm Washington DC time, 10 pm Tripoli time.

If you would like to support our efforts fighting for a democratic, peaceful Libya, consider donating here: https://fundly.com/libyan-stabilization-act