Happy Holidays!

For those who celebrate, The Media Line wishes you a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter!

We hope you will support The Media Line (TML) this holiday season. TML is known for truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our Press and Policy Student Program, TML provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.
These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.
Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Libya’s New Future

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2021

Starts on Sun, Apr 4, 2021 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join LAA in discussing the new interim government, supporting country-wide development, and the future of Libyan democracy.

About this Event

Libya’s new interim government, voted in on March 10, 2021, marks a new opportunity to quell conflict and instill peace throughout the nation. However, in pursuing Libyan democracy, attention must be given to addressing issues concerning:

  • The threat of war and instability posed by renegade warlord Hifter, learn about the latest legal civil suit to hold him accountable for war crimes and human rights violations
  • The continued presence of mercenaries and ongoing foreign interference
  • The role of the international community and the new American Biden Administration

Join us in supporting the work of the Libyan American Alliance on April 4th, 2021 at 4 pm Washington DC time, 10 pm Tripoli time.

If you would like to support our efforts fighting for a democratic, peaceful Libya, consider donating here: https://fundly.com/libyan-stabilization-act

