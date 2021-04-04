Libya’s New Future
Starts on Sun, Apr 4, 2021 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Join LAA in discussing the new interim government, supporting country-wide development, and the future of Libyan democracy.
About this Event
Libya’s new interim government, voted in on March 10, 2021, marks a new opportunity to quell conflict and instill peace throughout the nation. However, in pursuing Libyan democracy, attention must be given to addressing issues concerning:
- The threat of war and instability posed by renegade warlord Hifter, learn about the latest legal civil suit to hold him accountable for war crimes and human rights violations
- The continued presence of mercenaries and ongoing foreign interference
- The role of the international community and the new American Biden Administration
Join us in supporting the work of the Libyan American Alliance on April 4th, 2021 at 4 pm Washington DC time, 10 pm Tripoli time.
If you would like to support our efforts fighting for a democratic, peaceful Libya, consider donating here: https://fundly.com/libyan-stabilization-act